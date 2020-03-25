Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), Outfront Media Inc. (OUT)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares are -24.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.99% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.62% and -38.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the AGRX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Janney had Resumed the stock as a Buy on April 12, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AGRX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.20. The forecasts give the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.91% or 68.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,853,492 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 760,291. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,179,692 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reilly Dennis, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $58750.0 at $2.35 per share on Mar 04. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 1,000,000 AGRX shares valued at $1.75 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $1.75 per share. Reilly Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) bought 50,000 shares at $2.32 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $116000.0 while ALTOMARI ALFRED, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 27 for $27100.0 with each share fetching $2.71.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), on the other hand, is trading around $11.41 with a market cap of $1.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Outfront Media Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 393,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 261,482 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 876.5k shares after the latest sales, with 57.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 143.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outfront Media Inc. having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company.