Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Barclays PLC (BCS), The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are -53.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.10% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.00% and -49.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BCS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 03, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the BCS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.73. The forecasts give the Barclays PLC stock a price target range of $13.03 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.02. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.08% or -9.95%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), on the other hand, is trading around $10.70 with a market cap of $4.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at The Mosaic Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 45,367 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,096 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 342.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Mosaic Company having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.43 million shares worth more than $831.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.13 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.