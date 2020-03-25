Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Equity Residential (EQR), Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares are -35.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.48% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.53% and -39.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the EQR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the EQR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.30. The forecasts give the Equity Residential stock a price target range of $93.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $73.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.92% or 28.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.00% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 3.10% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 817,607 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 667,308. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,774 and 129,309 in purchases and sales respectively.

Parrell Mark J., a President & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $4.27 million at $85.42 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 29,640 EQR shares valued at $2.54 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $85.66 per share. Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,579 shares at $85.19 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $1.24 million while NEITHERCUT DAVID J, (Director) sold 25,000 shares on Feb 13 for $2.13 million with each share fetching $85.20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $5.48M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Genius Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,000,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.22M shares after the latest sales, with 23.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.50% with a share float percentage of 16.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company.