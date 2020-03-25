Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: TC Energy Corporation (TRP), Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) shares are -28.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.32% or $4.8 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.45% and -32.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TRP stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TRP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.51. The forecasts give the TC Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $61.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.27. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.31% or 7.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.67, up from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.51, down -12.20% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.89 with a market cap of $47.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Performant Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,176,564 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,201 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.45M shares after the latest sales, with 12.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.10% with a share float percentage of 32.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performant Financial Corporation having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $10.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 19.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with the investment firm holding over 8.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.46 million and represent 15.38% of shares outstanding.