Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) shares are -14.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.14% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -10.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the UMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UMC stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.43. The forecasts give the United Microelectronics Corporation stock a price target range of $3.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.03% or -25.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 18.90% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), on the other hand, is trading around $192.74 with a market cap of $22.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $186.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at Lululemon Athletica Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,108,268 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,118,447 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.49M shares after the latest sales, with 36.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 111.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lululemon Athletica Inc. having a total of 1,023 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.5 million shares worth more than $4.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.47 billion and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.