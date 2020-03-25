Square Inc. (SQ) is attracting new Institutional Money

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -25.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $87.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $40.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.3% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.74% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -12.95% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.31, the stock is -26.19% and -34.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.92 million and changing 15.75% at the moment leaves the stock -31.42% off its SMA200. SQ registered -37.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.42.

The stock witnessed a -42.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.22%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.29% over the week and 11.64% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $19.90B and $4.71B in sales. and $4.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 75.42 and Fwd P/E is 36.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.24% and -46.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $632.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,027 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 78.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 429.80M, and float is at 350.34M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 77.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.84 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.82 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 17.8 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $1.11 billion, while Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 10.04 million with a market value of $628.36 million.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dale Ajmere, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Dale Ajmere sold 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $79.35 per share for a total of $399741.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44671.0 shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Grassadonia Brian (Cash App Lead) sold a total of 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $81.91 per share for $332570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 126830.0 shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Reses Jacqueline D (Capital Lead) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $81.17 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 211,451 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -14.50% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -33.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.