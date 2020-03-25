SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Vs. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Updated Outlook

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares are -36.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.10% or $2.9 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.50% and -37.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the SSNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SSNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.50. The forecasts give the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $61.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.36% or 36.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.08, up 1.90% from $3.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 647,281 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 610,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 188,011 and 170,440 in purchases and sales respectively.

Conjeevaram Smita, a Director at the company, bought 1,750 shares worth $69007.0 at $39.43 per share on Mar 17. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer had earlier bought another 1 SSNC shares valued at $53.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $38.78 per share. Conjeevaram Smita (Director) bought 1,250 shares at $58.80 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $73500.0 while PEDONTI PATRICK J, (SVP and CFO) sold 90,000 shares on Feb 19 for $5.86 million with each share fetching $65.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), on the other hand, is trading around $32.32 with a market cap of $18.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 536,624 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.24M shares after the latest sales, with 27.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 555.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company having a total of 1,092 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 51.21 million shares worth more than $2.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 44.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.