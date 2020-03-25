Stocks that are not receiving major attention: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), MPLX LP (MPLX)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares are -50.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.64% or $1.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.96% and -45.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CNP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.70. The forecasts give the CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.57% or -13.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, down -27.60% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 278,375 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,221. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 199,481 and 27,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prochazka Scott M, a President & CEO at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $187810.0 at $26.83 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 CNP shares valued at $186410.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $26.63 per share. Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares at $24.50 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $171500.0 while Prochazka Scott M, (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares on Nov 01 for $203140.0 with each share fetching $29.02.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.68 with a market cap of $8.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at MPLX LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 120,831 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 667.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.10% with a share float percentage of 386.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MPLX LP having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 42.04 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 3.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $791.8 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.