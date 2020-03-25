Stocks that are not receiving major attention: MannKind Corporation (MNKD), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are -17.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.18% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.90% and -29.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the MNKD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the MNKD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the MannKind Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.25% or 57.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.21, up 5.30% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 75,670 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 91,839. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,520 and 91,510 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCauley Patrick, a Chief Commercial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $4750.0 at $0.95 per share on Jan 31. The Chief People & Workpl Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 MNKD shares valued at $4750.0 on Jan 31. The shares were bought at $0.95 per share. Kendall David M (Chief Medical Officer) bought 2,304 shares at $0.95 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $2189.0 while Castagna Michael, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Jan 31 for $4750.0 with each share fetching $0.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.07 with a market cap of $831.01M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 466,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,048,366 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.36M shares after the latest sales, with 7.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EnerVest Limited with over 34.89 million shares worth more than $438.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, EnerVest Limited held 20.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 24.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.14 million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.