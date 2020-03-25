Stocks that are not receiving major attention: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) shares are -38.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.10% or $2.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.66% and -42.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the MGP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Scotiabank had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.06. The forecasts give the MGM Growth Properties LLC stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.67% or 20.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.40% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, up 9.60% from $0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 138,468 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,511. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,059 and 10,185 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rietbrock Michael, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $49283.0 at $24.64 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 500 MGP shares valued at $10069.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $20.14 per share. Stewart James C. (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,500 shares at $26.99 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $40490.0 while Chien Andy H, (CFO and Treasurer) bought 1,100 shares on Mar 06 for $29458.0 with each share fetching $26.78.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.71 with a market cap of $3.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $92.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.