Stocks that are not receiving major attention: STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares are -25.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.97% or $2.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.66% and -29.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the STM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the STM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.27. The forecasts give the STMicroelectronics N.V. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.34% or -9.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.20% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, up 8.30% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), on the other hand, is trading around $114.21 with a market cap of $33.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $204.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 126 times at General Dynamics Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 68 times and accounting for 817,128 shares. Insider sales totaled 742,821 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 272.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Dynamics Corporation having a total of 1,417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Longview Asset Management, LLC with over 32.69 million shares worth more than $5.76 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Longview Asset Management, LLC held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 23.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.11 billion and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.