Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), Sempra Energy (SRE)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) shares are -47.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 34.41% or $5.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.00% and -50.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the PBA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 05, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PBA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.93. The forecasts give the Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock a price target range of $44.44 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.89. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.96% or -9.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.70% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.71, up 52.00% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), on the other hand, is trading around $104.03 with a market cap of $31.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $156.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Sempra Energy over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 59,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,595 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 298.12k shares after the latest sales, with 20.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.50% with a share float percentage of 291.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sempra Energy having a total of 1,164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $4.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.