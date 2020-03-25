Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares are -43.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.83% or $9.54 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.06% and -39.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the PNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 19, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $147.21. The forecasts give the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock a price target range of $181.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.18% or 18.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $2.61, up from the $2.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.16, down -0.20% from $11.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.98 and $3.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 435,048 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 551,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 298,048 and 124,009 in purchases and sales respectively.

Feldstein Andrew T, a Director at the company, bought 10,535 shares worth $999982.0 at $94.92 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 15,790 PNC shares valued at $1.5 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $94.92 per share. Medler Linda R (Director) bought 50 shares at $101.65 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $5083.0 while Feldstein Andrew T, (Director) bought 14,648 shares on Mar 09 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $102.39.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.41 with a market cap of $545.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at ImmunoGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 5,424 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,454 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with -6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 160.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 14.64 million shares worth more than $74.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.62 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.