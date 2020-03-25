Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares are -79.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.92% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.43% and -75.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the SLCA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SLCA stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.73. The forecasts give the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.11% or -25.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.39, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.52, down -16.00% from -$0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,118,459 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 834,677 and 37,356 in purchases and sales respectively.

WINKLER MICHAEL L, a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $50000.0 at $1.00 per share on Mar 23. The CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 SLCA shares valued at $103400.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $1.03 per share. SHAVER CHARLES W (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $5.25 per share on Dec 17 for a total of $52510.0 while Lind Bonnie Cruickshank, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Nov 15 for $14475.0 with each share fetching $4.83.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $172.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 18.31 million shares worth more than $7.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.