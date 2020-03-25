Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 15.46% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.87% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 22.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.62% and -25.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BLDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.54. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.19% or -3.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 24.40% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), on the other hand, is trading around $5.75 with a market cap of $493.81M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at The RealReal Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 885,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,105,517 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.22M shares after the latest sales, with 157.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 71.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.66 million shares worth more than $238.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners IX LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.01 million and represent 10.18% of shares outstanding.