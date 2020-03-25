Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – International Game Technology PLC (IGT), SM Energy Company (SM)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares are -60.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.67% or $1.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.79% and -54.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the IGT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IGT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.41. The forecasts give the International Game Technology PLC stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.27% or 44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.20% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, down -1.50% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.41 with a market cap of $121.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at SM Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 130,955 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.38M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SM Energy Company having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares worth more than $190.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.03 million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.