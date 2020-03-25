Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – International Paper Company (IP), Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -39.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.44% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.66% and -32.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the IP stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.00. The forecasts give the International Paper Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.34% or 17.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.69, down -4.30% from $4.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 387,262 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 240,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 352,851 and 138,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Young Ray G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $160425.0 at $32.09 per share on Mar 11. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 4,000 IP shares valued at $129626.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $32.41 per share. BONNOT VINCENT P (Vice President & Controller) bought 656 shares at $40.42 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $26513.0 while Ellis Clay R, (Senior Vice President) sold 2,611 shares on Feb 21 for $112939.0 with each share fetching $43.26.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is trading around $31.61 with a market cap of $3.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Anaplan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 658,323 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,259,065 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 29.1M shares after the latest sales, with -2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 119.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $486.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.23 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.