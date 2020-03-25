Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL), Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares are -42.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.95% or $1.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.66% and -34.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2019, Raymond James recommended the LL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 21, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the LL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.80. The forecasts give the Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.7% or -40.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 273.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 3.20% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,542 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,169. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 46,918 and 189 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reeves Michael L, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, bought 14,900 shares worth $123962.0 at $8.32 per share on Aug 19. The Chief Cust. Experience Officer had earlier bought another 4,000 LL shares valued at $37000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $9.25 per share. KNOWLES DENNIS R. (CEO & President) bought 14,000 shares at $8.04 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $112610.0 while Tyson Charles E, (Chief Cust. Experience Officer) bought 4,000 shares on May 30 for $39592.0 with each share fetching $9.90.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.85 with a market cap of $4.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Exelixis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,093,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,223,292 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 295.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelixis Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.83 million shares worth more than $560.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $495.32 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.