Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares are -73.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.63% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.47% and -72.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the OXY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 20, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OXY stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.19. The forecasts give the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.52% or -436.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -57.90% in the current quarter to -$0.49, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.97, down -5.80% from $1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,636 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 414,390 and 96,144 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Oscar K, a Senior Vice President at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $137200.0 at $27.44 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 OXY shares valued at $236200.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $11.81 per share. Walter Elisse B. (Director) bought 3,758 shares at $33.21 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $124803.0 while MOORE JACK B, (Director) bought 12,900 shares on Dec 06 for $498005.0 with each share fetching $38.61.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.14 with a market cap of $27.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 62.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.30% with a share float percentage of 3.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 74.1 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 52.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $798.04 million and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.