Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Stryker Corporation (SYK), Adient plc (ADNT)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares are -31.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.39% or $16.94 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.34% and -33.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the SYK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SYK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $143.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $234.46. The forecasts give the Stryker Corporation stock a price target range of $250.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.62% or 1.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $2.02, up from the $1.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.92, up 6.30% from $8.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $2.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 180,067 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 387,240. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,766 and 38,795 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doliveux Roch, a Director at the company, bought 45 shares worth $9750.0 at $216.67 per share on Jan 31. The Director had earlier sold another 3,540 SYK shares valued at $771258.0 on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $217.87 per share. FRANCESCONI LOUISE (Director) sold 7,513 shares at $213.65 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $1.61 million while Scannell Timothy J, (President and COO) sold 4,666 shares on Nov 18 for $962510.0 with each share fetching $206.28.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is trading around $11.57 with a market cap of $833.73M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Adient plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 431,781 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 821.63k shares after the latest sales, with 110.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adient plc having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.56 million shares worth more than $224.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.81 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.