Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares are -7.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.17% or $2.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.42% and -32.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 27, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TGTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 17, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the TGTX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.00. The forecasts give the TG Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.79% or 43.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.48, up 3,472.40% from -$1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,364,620 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,654. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISS MICHAEL S, a CEO and President at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $351750.0 at $7.04 per share on Jun 26. The CFO, Secretary and Treasurer had earlier sold another 17,654 TGTX shares valued at $149529.0 on Jul 01. The shares were sold at $8.47 per share.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.93 with a market cap of $3.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 6.83 million shares worth more than $98.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Karpus Management Inc held 2.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 6.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.04 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.