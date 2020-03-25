Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares are -5.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.06% or $4.94 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.26% and -5.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Jefferies recommended the TIF stock is a Hold, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 25, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TIF stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $126.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.21. The forecasts give the Tiffany & Co. stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 6.21% or 2.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.59, down from the $1.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.26, down -1.90% from $4.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $1.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 101 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 922,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,019,715. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 807,289 and 697,653 in purchases and sales respectively.

Erceg Mark J, a Principal Financial Officer at the company, sold 173,140 shares worth $23.13 million at $133.57 per share on Dec 30. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 276,046 TIF shares valued at $36.87 million on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $133.57 per share. Galtie Philippe (Executive Vice President) sold 99,968 shares at $133.53 per share on Dec 30 for a total of $13.35 million while Hart Andrew W., (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 35,500 shares on Dec 30 for $4.74 million with each share fetching $133.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), on the other hand, is trading around $63.09 with a market cap of $11.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 274,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 232,464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 168.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expeditors International of Washington Inc. having a total of 825 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.19 million shares worth more than $1.61 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP, with the investment firm holding over 15.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.