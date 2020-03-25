Summarizing The Case For ArcelorMittal (MT), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares are -47.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.68% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.66% and -39.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, UBS recommended the MT stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on November 13, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MT stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.82. The forecasts give the ArcelorMittal stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.48. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.45% or -22.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 52.20% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $1.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, down -7.80% from $1.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is trading around $12.94 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 2,187,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.26M shares after the latest sales, with 90.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 79.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $358.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.79 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.