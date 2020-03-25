Summarizing The Case For Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares are -81.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.25% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.38% and -76.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Buckingham Research recommended the GOL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GOL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.29. The forecasts give the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock a price target range of $29.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.45. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.57% or 38.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.30% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.37, down -8.70% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.68 for the next year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.27 with a market cap of $483.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 220,164 shares. Insider sales totaled 919,993 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.10% with a share float percentage of 104.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbor Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $65.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 3.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.95 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.