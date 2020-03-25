Summarizing The Case For Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) shares are -47.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.99% or $4.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.52% and -42.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the HOG stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the HOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.90. The forecasts give the Harley-Davidson Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.35% or -14.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.64, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.68, down -1.20% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,972 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,990. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,509 and 55,851 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kumbier Michelle, a SVP, Motor Co. Product & Ops at the company, sold 22,000 shares worth $815483.0 at $37.07 per share on Nov 25. The SVP & CFO had earlier sold another 44,465 HOG shares valued at $1.65 million on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $37.00 per share. HUND LAWRENCE G (President-HDFS) sold 8,000 shares at $40.22 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $321722.0 while KORNETZKE MARK R, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,348 shares on Jul 25 for $156532.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), on the other hand, is trading around $24.52 with a market cap of $19.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $194.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 554.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company.