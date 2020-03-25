Summarizing The Case For LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares are -73.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.25% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -77.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.60% and -67.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the LTM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 23, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LTM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.69. The forecasts give the LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.07% or 33.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 0.60% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), on the other hand, is trading around $8.65 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Lexington Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 662,537 shares. Insider sales totaled 566,071 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.99M shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 248.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexington Realty Trust having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company.