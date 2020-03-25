Summarizing The Case For QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), Wayfair Inc. (W)

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares are -90.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.86% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -89.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.86% and -82.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the QEP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the QEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.70. The forecasts give the QEP Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.09% or 42.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -225.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.11, down -0.50% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,359,189 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,089,449 and 435,573 in purchases and sales respectively.

TRICE DAVID A, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $25485.0 at $1.70 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 QEP shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $0.60 per share. TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $2.07 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $41400.0 while TRICE DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 03 for $20300.0 with each share fetching $2.03.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is trading around $43.48 with a market cap of $4.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$9.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Wayfair Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 1,392,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,061,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.76M shares after the latest sales, with 61.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 63.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.86 million shares worth more than $890.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.59 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.