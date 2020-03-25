Summarizing The Case For The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) shares are -45.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.87% or $1.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.51% and -36.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Bernstein recommended the WMB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 24, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WMB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.46. The forecasts give the The Williams Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.45% or 7.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.06, up 1.60% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 996,050 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,967. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 857,311 and 127,967 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $54400.0 at $13.60 per share on Mar 12. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 1,100 WMB shares valued at $15345.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $13.95 per share. SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought 6,500 shares at $14.73 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $95750.0 while CHANDLER JOHN D, (Sr. Vice President & CFO) bought 13,000 shares on Mar 09 for $195966.0 with each share fetching $15.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), on the other hand, is trading around $7.57 with a market cap of $1.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 779,357 shares. Insider sales totaled 223,182 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 95.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.55 million shares worth more than $971.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $952.14 million and represent 15.34% of shares outstanding.