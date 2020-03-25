Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Vs. Endo International plc (ENDP): Which Is Riskier?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 93.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.24% or -$5.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 98.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 37.03% and 41.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the TDOC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TDOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $162.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.60. The forecasts give the Teladoc Health Inc. stock a price target range of $194.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.48% or -92.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 30.60% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 459,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 370,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 144,044 and 74,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 1,982 shares worth $250743.0 at $126.51 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,565 TDOC shares valued at $456320.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $128.00 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $102.69 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $207947.0 while Levy Lewis, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares on Jan 02 for $170100.0 with each share fetching $84.00.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.68 with a market cap of $634.43M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Endo International plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 347,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 576,014 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endo International plc having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 35.26 million shares worth more than $165.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.56 million and represent 13.21% of shares outstanding.