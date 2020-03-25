Teradyne Inc. (TER) And Tenaris S.A. (TS) Saying Scary Stuff?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares are -22.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.90% or $6.85 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.13% and -17.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Cowen recommended the TER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TER stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.94. The forecasts give the Teradyne Inc. stock a price target range of $93.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $51.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.2% or -3.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.40% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.09, up 9.70% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 333,102 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 443,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 271,824 and 238,772 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Gregory Stephen, a President, Semiconductor Test at the company, sold 6,304 shares worth $443788.0 at $70.40 per share on Feb 04. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 69,276 TER shares valued at $4.85 million on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $70.05 per share. Smith Gregory Stephen (President, Semiconductor Test) sold 7,955 shares at $66.01 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $525110.0 while Gray Charles Jeffrey, (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) sold 19,589 shares on Jan 30 for $1.38 million with each share fetching $70.32.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.34 with a market cap of $6.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.