The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) dip is a big Buy opportunity

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -60.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $105.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.06% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.98% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -34.4% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.68, the stock is -38.83% and -54.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.1 million and changing 20.89% at the moment leaves the stock -62.09% off its SMA200. BA registered -65.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $276.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $335.69.

The stock witnessed a -59.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.07%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.37% over the week and 12.09% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 161100 employees, a market worth around $75.12B and $84.82B in sales. and $84.82B in sales Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.46% and -67.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boeing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.19 with sales reaching $18.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

2,617 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 596.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 68.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 588.36M, and float is at 563.62M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 68.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.78 million shares valued at $13.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.5 million shares valued at $11.24 billion to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newport Trust Co which holds 30.71 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $10.01 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 29.95 million with a market value of $9.76 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 32 times.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -1.77% down over the past 12 months. Raytheon Company (RTN) is -26.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.