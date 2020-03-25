The decline in Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -15.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.27 and a high of $327.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $224.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.51% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.03% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -18.82% lower than the price target low of $207.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.88, the stock is -8.46% and -17.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71.18 million and changing 10.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 30.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $297.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $248.89.

The stock witnessed a -17.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.65%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 137000 employees, a market worth around $1088.56B and $267.68B in sales. and $267.68B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.50 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.99% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.46 with sales reaching $57.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

4,273 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 61.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.41B, and float is at 4.37B with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 61.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 329.32 million shares valued at $96.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the AAPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 277.77 million shares valued at $81.57 billion to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 245.16 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $71.99 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 182.85 million with a market value of $53.7 billion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,429 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $304.11 per share for a total of $434573.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that LEVINSON ARTHUR D (Director) sold a total of 37,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $257.79 per share for $9.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) disposed off 12,459 shares at an average price of $234.04 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 33,852 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -5.63% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.19% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.