The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Alteryx Inc. (AYX), Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares are 3.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.37% or $10.54 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.64% and -22.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the AYX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AYX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $103.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.33. The forecasts give the Alteryx Inc. stock a price target range of $202.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $125.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.89% or 17.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.83, up 34.70% from $0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 191 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,087,273 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,063,197. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 351,091 and 562,961 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lal Christopher M, a CLO & Corp. Secretary at the company, sold 218 shares worth $18530.0 at $85.00 per share on Mar 17. The CLO & Corp. Secretary had earlier sold another 1,460 AYX shares valued at $147402.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $100.96 per share. Lal Christopher M (CLO & Corp. Secretary) sold 4,162 shares at $88.59 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $368725.0 while Stoecker Dean, (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold 30,000 shares on Mar 13 for $2.86 million with each share fetching $95.43.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), on the other hand, is trading around $17.04 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Colfax Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 174,995 shares. Insider sales totaled 452,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 65M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.59% with a share float percentage of 98.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colfax Corporation having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.57 million shares worth more than $602.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.83 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.