The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Citigroup Inc. (C), Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) shares are -49.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.89% or $5.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.02% and -43.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the C stock is a Buy, while earlier, Odeon had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the C stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.65. The forecasts give the Citigroup Inc. stock a price target range of $122.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.67% or 27.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.80% in the current quarter to $2.09, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.24, up 0.50% from $8.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.72 and $2.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 127 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 590,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 225,521. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 489,602 and 186,240 in purchases and sales respectively.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.51 with a market cap of $176.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Callon Petroleum Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 10,985,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,728 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.55M shares after the latest sales, with -451.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 343.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Callon Petroleum Company having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 61.42 million shares worth more than $296.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 41.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.37 million and represent 10.46% of shares outstanding.