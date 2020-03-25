The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: CubeSmart (CUBE), Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares are -27.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.88% or $2.06 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.50% and -29.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CUBE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 22, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the CUBE stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.70. The forecasts give the CubeSmart stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.36% or -9.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.78, up 6.20% from $0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 330,646 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 193,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 116,607 and 5,842 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, a CEO at the company, sold 701 shares worth $25236.0 at $36.00 per share on Sep 03. The CEO had earlier sold another 79,888 CUBE shares valued at $2.89 million on Sep 04. The shares were sold at $36.15 per share. MARTIN TIMOTHY M (CFO) sold 17,791 shares at $35.80 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $636936.0 while MARTIN TIMOTHY M, (CFO) sold 32,028 shares on Aug 27 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $35.75.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), on the other hand, is trading around $21.34 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Flowserve Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,579 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,339 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 264.42k shares after the latest sales, with 42.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 130.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flowserve Corporation having a total of 562 institutions that hold shares in the company.