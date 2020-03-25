The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Inpixon (INPX), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares are -72.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.24% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.38% and -47.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.37. The forecasts give the Inpixon stock a price target range of $12000.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12000.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.99% or 99.99%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.10% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$2,340 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.19 with a market cap of $301.95M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 552,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 236.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $47.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.56 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.