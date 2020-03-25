These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares are -24.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.47% or $4.91 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.04% and -19.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Nomura recommended the DELL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Sector Perform on February 06, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DELL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.18. The forecasts give the Dell Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $77.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.55% or -11.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.22, down from the $1.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.28, up 0.60% from $7.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.44 and $1.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 96 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 155 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 76,384,917 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,135,071. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,099,161 and 18,822,926 in purchases and sales respectively.

DELL MICHAEL S, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 305,021 shares worth $9.51 million at $31.18 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 361,831 DELL shares valued at $12.39 million on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $34.23 per share. DELL MICHAEL S (Chief Executive Officer) bought 161,347 shares at $27.01 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $4.36 million while CLARKE JEFFREY W, (COO & Vice Chairman) sold 57,073 shares on Mar 06 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $39.06.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), on the other hand, is trading around $8.71 with a market cap of $664.57M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Red Rock Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 89,631 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with -84.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 67.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Rock Resorts Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAMCO Inc. with over 9.65 million shares worth more than $231.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BAMCO Inc. held 13.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.4 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.