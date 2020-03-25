These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares are -21.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.82% or $2.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.25% and -18.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Cowen recommended the MXIM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Nomura had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 20, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the MXIM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.93. The forecasts give the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.41% or -11.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.70% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, down -3.60% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 98 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 397,551 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 486,678. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,300 and 110,016 in purchases and sales respectively.

DOLUCA TUNC, a PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $145000.0 at $58.00 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 MXIM shares valued at $458826.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $57.35 per share. DOLUCA TUNC (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) sold 11,500 shares at $56.14 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $645602.0 while Preeshl Bryan, (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,050 shares on Feb 19 for $66295.0 with each share fetching $63.14.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is trading around $11.58 with a market cap of $783.73M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Cinemark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 690,689 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.1M shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.70% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 472 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $445.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.75 million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.