These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -40.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.13% or $2.87 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.19% and -31.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.06% or 7.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), on the other hand, is trading around $63.11 with a market cap of $8.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $100.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Hasbro Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 43,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 126.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hasbro Inc. having a total of 920 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.18 million shares worth more than $1.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 11.47% of shares outstanding.