These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares are -71.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.61% or $0.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.68% and -66.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the PAA stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 24, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PAA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.83. The forecasts give the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.77% or -5.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.46, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.63, down -4.10% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 797,007 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,547,484. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,400 and 1,343,486 in purchases and sales respectively.

Goebel Jeremy L., a EVP – Commercial at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $19990.0 at $6.66 per share on Mar 13. The Chairman and CEO had earlier bought another 45,400 PAA shares valued at $247530.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.45 per share. PEFANIS HARRY N (President & CCO) bought 20,000 shares at $6.96 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $139270.0 while PEFANIS HARRY N, (President & CCO) bought 30,000 shares on Feb 26 for $424812.0 with each share fetching $14.16.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), on the other hand, is trading around $40.47 with a market cap of $11.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Western Digital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 258,170 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,854 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 920.71k shares after the latest sales, with 24.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 278.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 998 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.41 million shares worth more than $2.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.