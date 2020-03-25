These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares are -31.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.28% or $4.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.68% and -31.26% over the month.

On February 04, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TD stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.12. The forecasts give the The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.52% or 54.52%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.80% in the current quarter to $1.15, up from the $1.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.78, down -1.00% from $4.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.13 for the next year.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.61 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Owens-Illinois Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 601,100 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,600 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 195.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 154.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owens-Illinois Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 15.22 million shares worth more than $181.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.98 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.