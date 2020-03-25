These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are -38.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.80% or $1.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.91% and -31.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Needham recommended the TRIP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 06, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRIP stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.70. The forecasts give the TripAdvisor Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.78% or -42.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.20% in the current quarter to $0.26, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, down -9.70% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 335,341 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 136,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 260,403 and 94,448 in purchases and sales respectively.

Halpin Dermot, a President, Rentals&Experiences at the company, sold 17,740 shares worth $537841.0 at $30.32 per share on Dec 31. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 44,444 TRIP shares valued at $965768.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $21.73 per share. Halpin Dermot (President, Rentals&Experiences) sold 3,409 shares at $40.23 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $137137.0 while TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,117 shares on Jun 17 for $370135.0 with each share fetching $45.60.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), on the other hand, is trading around $29.61 with a market cap of $8.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Principal Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 141,984 shares. Insider sales totaled 70,792 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 884.5k shares after the latest sales, with 25.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 273.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Principal Financial Group Inc. having a total of 866 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.23 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.