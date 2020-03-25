These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are 1.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.35% or $20.92 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.03% and -5.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the VRTX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the VRTX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $223.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $267.91. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.50% in the current quarter to $1.78, up from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.69, up 32.60% from $5.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $2.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 132 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 413 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,243,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,255,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 494,220 and 497,858 in purchases and sales respectively.

Silva Paul M, a SVP & Controller at the company, sold 1,080 shares worth $252127.0 at $233.45 per share on Feb 25. The SVP, CRO had earlier sold another 1,296 VRTX shares valued at $302187.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $233.17 per share. Sachdev Amit (EVP, Chief Patient Officer) sold 3,376 shares at $233.53 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $788402.0 while Parini Michael, (EVP, CL&AO) sold 3,028 shares on Feb 25 for $707005.0 with each share fetching $233.49.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), on the other hand, is trading around $17.72 with a market cap of $2.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 199,885 shares. Insider sales totaled 58,917 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 703.49k shares after the latest sales, with 32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 111.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.34 million shares worth more than $425.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.4 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.