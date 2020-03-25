Things appear to be looking up for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is -31.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $35.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.12% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.58% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.02, the stock is -12.08% and -23.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.19 million and changing 12.79% at the moment leaves the stock -30.71% off its SMA200. GLW registered -40.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.84.

The stock witnessed a -25.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.99%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $15.45B and $11.50B in sales. and $11.50B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.79% and -43.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corning Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $2.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

1,284 institutions hold shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 76.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 771.89M, and float is at 761.29M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 76.63% of the Float.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Corning Incorporated (GLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CUMMINGS ROBERT F JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CUMMINGS ROBERT F JR sold 2,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $28.39 per share for a total of $66577.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151199.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Curran Martin J (Exec. VP & Innovation Officer) sold a total of 13,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $30.00 per share for $397661.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, RIEMAN DEBORAH (Director) disposed off 2,345 shares at an average price of $30.05 for $70478.0. The insider now directly holds 100,813 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -56.46% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 4.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.84% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.