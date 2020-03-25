This Could Be A Brutal Week For EQT Corporation (EQT), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares are -33.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.64% or $1.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.95% and 31.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the EQT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EQT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.69. The forecasts give the EQT Corporation stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.69% or -20.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 85.70% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.58, down -11.00% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 925,730 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,970. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,870 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Centofanti Erin R., a Former EVP, Production at the company, sold 2,970 shares worth $47609.0 at $16.03 per share on Jun 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 EQT shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $6.00 per share. McNally Robert Joseph (President & CEO) bought 13,572 shares at $18.37 per share on May 29 for a total of $249318.0 while Rice Daniel J. IV, (Director) bought 1,025 shares on Apr 01 for $21259.0 with each share fetching $20.74.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is trading around $8.80 with a market cap of $2.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Starwood Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 924,148 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,812 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.96M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 273.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starwood Property Trust Inc. having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.82 million shares worth more than $666.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.7 million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.