This Could Be A Brutal Week For Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares are -68.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.89% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 65.64% and -69.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, SunTrust recommended the EVRI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on September 26, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the EVRI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.17. The forecasts give the Everi Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.76% or 28.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -162.50% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 9.10% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 436,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,707. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 149,749 and 1,764 in purchases and sales respectively.

Raney Eileen F, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $120000.0 at $6.00 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 EVRI shares valued at $62700.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.27 per share. Ko Harper H. (EVP) bought 1,500 shares at $6.00 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $9000.0 while KILBURN E MILES, (Director) sold 50,000 shares on Nov 14 for $626000.0 with each share fetching $12.52.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), on the other hand, is trading around $16.26 with a market cap of $963.57M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -103.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Rite Aid Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 144,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 53.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rite Aid Corporation having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company.