This Could Be A Brutal Week For Genprex Inc. (GNPX), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares are 803.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 27.31% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1091.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.21% and -52.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GNPX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Genprex Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.2% or 42.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), on the other hand, is trading around $44.08 with a market cap of $9.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 221.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $795.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.61 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.