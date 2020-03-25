This Could Be A Brutal Week For Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) shares are -49.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.87% or $0.89 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.48% and -47.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 01, 2019, Citigroup recommended the TV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on November 11, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the TV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.95. The forecasts give the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock a price target range of $17.68 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.8% or 34.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -4.70% from $0.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.46 for the next year.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is trading around $218.66 with a market cap of $53.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $291.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 124 times at S&P Global Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 151,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,646 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 334.01k shares after the latest sales, with 77.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 242.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with S&P Global Inc. having a total of 1,550 institutions that hold shares in the company.