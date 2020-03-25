This Could Be A Brutal Week For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares are -65.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.75% or $0.97 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.56% and -58.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 11, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PBR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.79. The forecasts give the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.14% or 28.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.10% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.62, down -14.10% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.91 for the next year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $3.17M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 537,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 957.52k shares after the latest sales, with -3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.00% with a share float percentage of 9.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.