This Could Be A Brutal Week For Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) shares are -37.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.49% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.47% and -44.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Lake Street recommended the PRMW stock is a Hold, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 14, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PRMW stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.50. The forecasts give the Primo Water Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.95% or 38.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 3.60% from -$1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 886,923 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 262,282. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 568,654 and 216,165 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRENNER RICHARD A, a Director at the company, sold 90 shares worth $1378.0 at $15.31 per share on Feb 14. The Director had earlier sold another 90 PRMW shares valued at $1378.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $15.31 per share. Kilgore Jack C. (Director) sold 852 shares at $15.44 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $13155.0 while PRIM BILLY D, (Interim CEO; Exec. Chairman) sold 5,361 shares on Feb 13 for $82774.0 with each share fetching $15.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), on the other hand, is trading around $16.47 with a market cap of $2.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 454,214 shares. Insider sales totaled 381,058 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 23.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 133.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.05 million shares worth more than $307.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 12.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.43 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.